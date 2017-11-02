Boss Mustapha, the newly-appointed Secretary to the Government of the Federation, has described President Muhammadu Buhari, as a man with deep compassion for the suffering of Nigerian masses.

He, however, pledged that the current administration led by the APC would recover the lost ground and assuage the plight of the people.





Mustapha spoke on Wednesday in Abuja, shortly after the baton of leadership of the SGF was handed over to him by the Acting SGF, Mrs Habiba Lawal at a brief ceremony in his office.





He commended Lawal for her sterling performance during the period she acted as the SGF following the suspension of the former SGF, Babachir Lawal by the President over corrupt allegations.





He said: “We have the responsibility of ensuring that this government succeeds. If this government does not succeed, it means that we have not done our jobs well.





“We are supposed to coordinate the policies of this government, monitor the implementation of policies and ensure that the right thing is done,” he said.





He noted that if one touches the heartbeat of President Buhari, “he has compassion for the suffering people of this nation”.