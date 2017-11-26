Current Boko Haram leader, Abu Shekau

The Borno Government says it will convert the house of the former leader of Boko Haram sect, Mohammed Yusuf, to a museum.The state Commissioner for Home Affairs, Information and Culture, Dr Mohammed Bulama, disclosed this at the sidelines of the 9th National Council for Culture, Tourism and National Orientation held in Dutse, Jigawa.The Council with the theme “Tourism and Culture as Panacea for Nigeria’s Economic Recovery’’ was organised by the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture.Bulama said the museum would help to archive all things related to Boko Haram insurgency to attract tourists and for the benefits of future generation.“We are going to convert the house of the leader of the Boko Haram sect Mohammed Yusuf where the insurgency all started from, to a museum.“The place is called Maarcas; we want to build a museum there where all the things that had happened relating to the insurgency will be archived.“We want to document and archive all that had happened so that our future generation will be able to have first-hand information,” he said.Yusuf, sect leader and founder of the militant Islamist group, Boko Haram was killed in 2009.NAN