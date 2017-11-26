The Nigerian Army on Saturday said three of its troops were killed by Boko Haram insurgents at Magumeri town, headquarters of Magumeri Local Government Area of Borno.Col. Timothy Antigha, Deputy Director Army Public Relations, 8 Task Force Division, made the disclosure in a statement issued on Sunday in Maiduguri.Antigha said that the soldiers lost their lives while fighting to repel the insurgents who tried to infiltrate the area on Saturday.He disclosed that six other soldiers sustained injuries in the attack while some platforms were also attacked and damaged by the terrorists.Antigha added that the troops had successfully repelled the attack, noting that normalcy has been restored to the area.“At about 6:00PM yesterday, 25TH November, 2017; suspected elements of Boko Haram terrorists attempted to attack Magumeri. As a prelude to the intended attack on the town, the terrorists attempted to dislodge the Forward Operational Base in Magumeri, Borno State.“However, soldiers of 5 Brigade Garrison located in the town repelled the attack, the troops fought gallantly.“Unfortunately, three soldiers lost their lives, while six others sustained injuries. The bodies of the deceased soldiers and the wounded have been evacuated”.Antigha added that the wounded soldiers were referred to its medical facility for treatment.“The 8 Division wishes to assure all residents of Magumeri that everything is being done to ensure their safety and security. To this end, they are to continue pursuing their legitimate activities without any fear’’. (NAN)