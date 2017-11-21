A group under the aegis of Coalition for Peace and Stability (COPS), Tuesday held a rally at Wuse Market, Abuja, in support of President Muhammadu Buhari’s success over terrorism in the country.Members of COPS, who marched from Wuse Market to the Presidential villa, likened President Buhari to the biblical David, who has succeeded in conquering terrorism in the entity called Nigeria.Comrade Abdulmumini Tijani, the National Coordinator of the group, who, spoke on behalf of the group, called on the Nigerian military to do all within it power to finish off the remnants of Boko Haram in the shortest time possible so that Nigeria would be in a position to celebrate total freedom from the blood-thirsty terrors.Tijani said, “The Institute for Economics and Peace has however auspiciously accelerated our achievement of this object when it released the Global Terrorism Index 2017. From what is in the news about the report, it shows that the number of those killed in terror attacks has reduced by 80%. What we understand by this is that eight out of every ten persons that Boko Haram or other terrorists would have killed are alive.For us the Coalition for Peace and Stability, this is a testimony that President Muhammadu Buhari is committed to fulfilling his campaign promise of restoring security in the country. It is remarkable that keeping this promise has an international impact because the global terrorism-related deaths fell since the figures for Nigeria dropped. It is our earnest hope that this international impact will translate into positive gains like restored investors’ interest in Nigeria.“We also expect that those supporting evil by providing sustenance to Boko Haram will see this report as the reason to cut off the lifeline they provide to terrorists. Human life is precious and sacred and nothing should be done to cut it short for whatsoever reason.“Our coalition not only congratulates President Buhari on this positive report but also commend Mr President for this achievement considering that most of the efforts that have gone into degrading and defeating Boko Haram are home-grown. The President was able to achieve the improvement in terrorism ranking without going cap in hand to beg for foreign intervention.“We also commend the Nigerian Army under the leadership it the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt Gen Tukur Buratai, who leads a military to be proud of. Soldiers under his command continue to perform no mean feats even with funding constraints, harassment from international NGOs and blockade of weapons supply by some interested countries.COPS urge stakeholders, NGOs and human rights organisations and all well-meaning Nigerians to increase their support of President Buhari’s war on terror because our desire is to record zero terrorism-related deaths. The 80% reduction implies that there are still “20% deaths that are needless. Our belief is that when Mr President and the military get more support the remnants of Boko Haram can be further degraded to a point where they are not able to cause sorrows and tears to us anymore.“While calling for support for President Buhari, we urge his administration to dutifully take a critical look at the Global Terrorism Ranking to see what areas improvements can be made in a way that more gains are made by our military in the year 2017/2018.“We particularly want the strengthening of the military to finish off the remnant of Boko Haram in the shortest time possible to that Nigeria would be a position to celebrate a total freedom from terrorists killing citizens.”COPS further appealed to Nigeria’s international partners to take note of what the country has achieved with the minimal support and to on the basis of that extends to Nigeria the support needed to restore peace to the West African sub-region.Addressing the rally at the Villa, Shehu Garba, the Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, thanked the group for their support to the anti-terrorism war of the current government.Shehu said this is the kind of support the government needed as it works round the clock in ensuring a terror-free Nigeria.A visibly elated Shehu said, “This is the kind of support the government needs at the critical time.“I must assure you that the president is not relenting on his words that Nigeria must be free from terrorism.“In fact, our gallant military troops are working day and night to ensure that all our towns and villages are captured from the extremists. As I speak, I can boldly tell you that no local government in Nigeria is under the control of the insurgents.“Our soldiers are also helping to combat terrorism in neighbouring countries.“That goes a long way to tell you that the government is keeping to its promise on a war against the insurgency.”