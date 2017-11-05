The Nigerian Army on Saturday said it nutrialised dozens of Boko Haram insurgents in an ambush, while they were attempting to cross over to Sambisa forest .Brig.-Gen. Sani Usman, Director Army Public Relations, who disclosed this in a statement in Maiduguri, said many of the terrorists escaped with gun shot wounds.Usman said that troops of 151 Battalion also rescued a six-year-old boy, when troops laid ambush on fleeing terrorist along Banki-Bula Yobe road in Bama Local Government Area of Borno.According to him, items which includes, eight Bicycles, blankets, Jerricans, plates, mats, spanners, cutlasses, clothes, and a pair of Boko Haram terrorists Special Forces Uniform were recovered from the insurgents.He added that the troops’ ‘Operation LAFIYA DOLE,’ had continued to gain successes in it clearance operations under the Operation ‘DEEP PUNCH 2’ in Sambisa Forest.(NAN)