Twenty-four hours after Nigeria’s sensational cross-dresser and suspected gay, Idris Okuneye aka Bobrisky was arrested by the Nigerian police,can confirm that Bobrisky is still in police custody.The news of Bobrisky’s alleged arrest, with photos of someone purported to be the cross dresser, was the hot topic trending on various social media platform on Wednesday.The reports said the alleged arrest of Bobrisky who is also a Snap Chat freak, may be connected to his recent write up, “Yes (I’m) gay” in an Instagram post which he later deleted.Meanwhile, some of the social media users have expressed divergent views on the news.Below are some of the extracts:Bobrisky became recognised by being highly controversial on social media.He was able to gather traffic to his Snapchat account when he claimed he had a lover who is assumed to be of masculine gender.By virtue of his character introduced, he into the Nigerian society a set of ethics and morals which are not aligned with the norm NigeriaHe has been received with mixed feelings as he has a fair number of fans and critics alike.He finished his secondary school education from King’s College, Lagos.He also attended graduate school at the University of Lagos, (UNILAG).