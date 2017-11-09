Self acclaimed male barbie, Idris Olarenwaju AKA Bobrisky has confirmed his arrest by the Lagos State Police Command at Lekki.

He debunked rumours that he was arrested for being gay.





Bobrisky was reportedly arrested by operatives of the Lagos state police command, although circumstances of the arrest remained unclear.





In an Interview with LIB, Bobrisky revealed that business mogul, Toyin Lawani ordered his arrest. He said she accused him of stealing her customers.





It was gathered that Toyin Lawani asked her lawyer to write petitions against him, stating he worked for her and he is selling cream to all her customers.





Bobrisky said, ‘’ I never worked for Toyin. She was my friend. I can’t remember ever working for Toyin or learning how to make cream from her.





‘’Then she also said I threatened her. So we are going to Abuja cause that was where the case was reported. Before she wrote petitions against me, she had already threatened me that she is giving me 7 days to go to the internet and apologize to her which I said no way because she offended me. I think because I refused to apologize, she got the police involved.





Bobrisky who Monday came out as gay said his phones were taken from him and he was told he needed to wait till morning before travelling to Abuja as the case was first reported in Abuja.





‘’Yesterday at the police station, I was sitting at the counter and I was told I needed to wait until morning to go to Abuja. My phone was taken from me so I couldn’t talk to anyone. I’m trying to get in touch with my lawyer and all the people I know.’’







