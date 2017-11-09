Earlier in the week, 2face Idibia slammed his former bandmate, Blackface who called him out for stealing his song. 2face told him to 'shut up and stop talking nonsense'.

The otherwise quiet and easy going music legend, 2face Idibia lost his cool went off on a twitter rant blasting his ex-band member Blackface alongside Eedris Abdulkareem.





He tweeted:

dear blackface and idris. as na una sabi music pass make una do the music and stop talking nonsense all the time. I'm 2 busy so this is the only advice and response u're gonna get from me. una fit resume una nonsense rants'.





Now, Blackface has fired back at 2face in a lenghty Instagram post and he also shared a 2014 screenshot of a chat with him where he alleged that 2face admitted to making his song without his permission.





See his post below...

Sometimes people push you to the wall and you have no choice but to fight back

This is one of my conversation some years back with @official2baba when i Asked him why did he record my song#Letsomebodyloveyou without my #permission and this was his reply saying he thought he told me but really he didn't.. and why add your manager as a writer also? so you guys can steal my publishing money? And when asked why you stole my song #Letsomebodyloveyou you Tuface said it wasn't true and maybe my twitter Account was hacked N after which you unfollowed me but I had this saved for many many years so you can see the level of lies you been feeding fans and people all along. Your manager can't be a writer in my song boy....its theft And Against the law n funny when you think about all of this.

You of all people should know I never could spread false allegations Bout you unless you denying it And claiming innocent as the Tuface wey you be. This is why you n your creepy agents are trying to silent me via social media n avoid meetings to resolve this, but Jah has got my back OK. I have more evidence to this effect in case the need for it arises ok tuface & Efe omoregbe & company.



Its sad you people forgot what I stand for..I am against corrupt people And bad leaders so una suppose know say e no go easy for all of una when like Hammer i am too legit to quit #BFN