Mrs. Bianca Ojukwu, the widow of late Biafran leader, Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, expressed joy over the victory recorded by the All Progressives Grand Alliance candidate, incumbent Governor Willie Obiano, at the polling units in her ward, Umudim Central School, in Nnewi North LGA of Anambra State.A breakdown of results collated after voting in the ward is as follows:APGA – 261APC – 98PDP – 80“In my area, naturally, APGA is winning, and I believe we will go on to win the election,” an elated Bianca Ojukwu said.It would be recalled that son of late Biafran warlord, Chukwuemeka Ojukwu, Jnr., recently threw his weight behind APC candidate, Tony Nwoye.It appears APGA’s win in the ward is also personal victory for Mrs. Ojukwu.