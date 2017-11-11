Emeka Ojukwu Jnr, a legal practitioner and son of the late Biafran warlord Dim Odumegwu Ojukwu, has alleged that Bianca Ojukwu killed his father.

Nigerian eye gathered that Ojukwu Jnr speaking in an interview with News Express Nigeria talked about his father's death, how his name and image have been abused, the role of his widow, Bianca and Anambra state politics.





Read excerpts from the interview below:





Is that why you have chosen not to join Obiano in his campaign for the second tenure even when, according to my sources, he had severally invited and approached you to join him, and a lot of activities are ongoing during Ezeigbo’s (post-humous) birthday celebration?





"Yes, I am aware of the invitations and I shall take my time in choosing to take a stand with the candidate of my choice. The truth is, I cannot go on a campaign with Obiano for one final reason, and that is because of some of the people he has chosen to associate himself with; people who speak from both sides of their mouth as long as it serves their own interests.





I know that you are aware of what Bianca has been saying and I do not want to associate myself with her. This is a woman who wants to create an impression that she loved Ezeigbo, but while Ezeigbo was sick she chose not to take care of him and rather pleased herself until she got tired of waiting for him to die. She had made many disparaging remarks about former Governor Peter Obi in an attempt to curry favour with Obiano, forgetting that when Ezeigbo was gravely ill, Obi, with the help of his friends, was able to get a private jet and took my father to England so that he could get the medical attention he received.





She forgets also that it was Peter Obi and other well-meaning folks who were instrumental in persuading the then President Goodluck Jonathan to accord my father what was, in essence, a state funeral. I remain grateful for what he did for Ezeigbo and for the family. Keep in mind that regardless of whatever support my father might have given to him, it was not mandatory that he extend himself in that manner. After all his name is Obi and not Ojukwu."





Coming back to politics, for a minute, I remember that she was allied with the former Governor while he had problems with (Victor) Umeh, the former National Chairman of APGA. And now she is on the side of Umeh against Obi?





Your question itself speaks volumes. Perhaps, this seeming flip-flop is due to the expediency of the moment. What I can tell you, again, is that it seems that at a point, it became expedient to her, for Ezeigbo’s treatment to be discontinued. As far as I am concerned, I know a man must die sooner or later. But in the case of my father, but for her actions, he would not have died that day.





In fact, his remains were not immediately released to us until an investigation was conducted, because the circumstances of his death were deemed worthy of further investigation. We were told that because he had been ill for so long, a specific cause of death could not be ascertained and the result of the investigation was therefore inconclusive. But as far as we are concerned, she is directly responsible for Ezeigbo’s death.





I wish to say that out so that my father’s spirit will allow me to rest. And that is why I have refused to show up, in any event, to do with Obaino’s re-election campaign in which she features prominently. I do not want to be associated with a person whose hands are soiled with blood.