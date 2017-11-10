Following calls by some agitators, particularly the indigenous people of Biafra (IPOB) urging people in Anambra State to boycott the November 18th election, Biafra Nations Youth League, BNYL, has said that it wants no bloodshed on the election day.

BNYL Leader, Princewill Obuka said the group has no plans to directly or indirectly interfere in the exercise, “as we recognize the right to vote or boycott”.





Obuka said the group is equally not against some agitators boycott ideology/





“We know boycott is another form of protest, and voting is all about right”.





“If pro Biafrans don’t want to vote the government can’t use force on them”.

BNYL urged agitators not to threaten, intimidate or harm those who may likely come out and vote on the said day,





“We know there are non indigenes who do not give a damn, we urge our colleagues not to harass those who do not share or buy into the ideologies especially non indigenes of the State”.





BNYL said the group is only interested on how Biafrans will take total charge of every structures within the old Eastern region.





“It’s unfortunate, our political leaders are cowards” he added





“We are watching, studying and learning from Catalonia and Southern Cameroons, the political leaders are sincere and we are seeing cooperation that exist between separatists leaders and the regional authorities”.





Obuka appealed to pro Biafrans to maintain good conduct, “and not to harass non indigenes” so as not to be blackmailed by the Federal Government before the international community.