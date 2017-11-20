Biafra Nations Youth League, BNYL, has expressed confidence that the struggle for Biafra will be fruitful.

BNYL Leader, Princewill Obuka, in a statement on Sunday said the group will soon commence talks with leaders of other pro-Biafra movements.





He disclosed that his Deputy, Ebuta Ogar Takon, will lead the engagements.





Obuka said the position of BNYL and its agenda towards actualizing Biafra will be presented to others after an executive congress coming up in Bakassi.





He noted, “Following our ongoing internal referendum activities, we have decided that we need a clear direction towards achieving our targets as an organization and our aim of a free Biafra in general.





“My second, in the person of Ebuta Takon is currently on this. After that we will present our position to other pro Biafra leaders”.





Obuka disclosed that the group was currently working towards a proposal made to it last November by the delegation sent by the President of South East Elders Council, Chief Dozie Ikedife, on behalf of the Council of Elders of IPOB.





He hailed Ikedife for being the outspoken elder in the struggle for Biafra.





“We are communicating with every pro Biafra leadership. We will also engage Chief Ralph Uwazuruike-led BIM to get details of their 21-point agenda.





“We are interacting with the Kanu-led IPOB leadership as well”, the statement added.