The senator representing Kogi West in the National Assembly Senator Dino Melaye has accused Governor Yahaya Bello of financial recklessness stating that he has stolen the common patrimony of the State.

Melaye, who made this allegation in a social media platform ‘Change the Change Today’ on Friday, said the Bello led administration has not been fair to the people of Kogi State.





He also accused Bello of neglecting his responsibility of monitoring the budgetary allocation and provisions of the government.





The senator said that, “By section 24 of the constitution of the federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), it is the duty of every Nigerian to make positive and useful contributions to the advancement, progress and well-being of the community where he resides.





“The anti-corruption campaigns of the present administration will be strengthened when we become more interested in budget monitoring.”





He further highlighted what he called bogus inputs in the 2017 budget as presented by the governor in December 2016″





“Government House Budget 2017:

22020104 – International Travel and Transport – others (600,000,000)





22020110 – Travelling Allowances (70,000,000),





22020112 – Expenses incidental to governor’s tour (700,000,000).





The above is an evidence of duplication.





22020402 – Maintenance of office furniture and fittings, (60,000,000),





22020403 – Maintenance of office building/ residential qtrs. (200,000,000),





22020439 – Up-keep of government house, (150,000,000),





22020502 – International training (100,000,000),





22020601- Security services (100,000,000)





22020604- Security votes (including operations) (8,000,000,000),





22020605 – Cleaning and fumigation services (100,000,000),





“22020669 – Expenses incidental to her Excellency’s tour (340,000,000), this is an office not known to law. We will meet in Court on this.





22020679 – Office and general expenses (600,000,000),





2202775 – Special security expenses (230,000,000),





22021001 – Refreshment, meals and hospitality (400,000,000),





22021004 – Medical expenses/refund (local) (50,000,000),





22021077 – Overseas treatment (50,000,000),





220221103 – New direction activities expenses (126,000,000),





22021104 – Office of dg research and speech writing (100,000,000),





22021201 – Special adviser’s office expenses (imprest) (100,000,000),





“For the following projects kogites we all should check if Any of these projects are ongoing as stipulated in the 2017 budget of Kogi State.





0006000001 (0112) -Construction of mini town hall in lokoja including installation of communication gadgets (1,500,000,000),





0013000003(0201) Government house mini works (direct labour (250,000,000),





0001000004(0101) Rehabilitation/equipping of central mechanic workshop in lokoja (50,000,000),





0017000001(0147) Ongoing reconstruction of kabba township road phase1(300,000,000),





0017000001(0175) Rehabilitation of koton karfe township road ll (4.46km) (100,000,000),





0017000001(0176) Asphalt overlay of iyamoye-jege-ijowa road to isanlu (71km) (1,000,000,000),





0017000001(0190) Fly-over bridge at ganaja junction, lokoja (0), this was not given any budgetary provision.





0017000001(0199) Construction of ekinrin ade/ohun/ife-olukotun road/ekinrin-ade township road (500,000,000),





Renovation of government lodges across the state (700,000,000).”





“This pull-out is mainly as it affect Kogi West senatorial district and our people should begin to check if any of the above listed project have been executed or ongoing in the district, yet there was budgetary provision and the 2017 budget have just two months to expire.





“We must rescue Kogi State from this Dictator. We all put together are bigger than Yahaya Bello and his directionless Govt. if I die I die.





“We must recover our state from thieves and economic termites. No amount of blackmail,lies,intimidation and harassment will detract my attention from championing responsible and fiscal discipline. Pay our workers NOW! We shall overcome.”