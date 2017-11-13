



Argentina great Gabriel Batistuta has admitted he was annoyed Lionel Messi broke his goalscoring record, but was glad it was surpassed by an “extraterrestrial”.

Messi broke Batistuta’s record of 54 goals for Argentina at the Copa America Centenario last year, and has since moved seven clear.

The duo are well ahead of Sergio Aguero and Hernan Crespo, with the Manchester City star netting his 35th in Argentina’s 1-0 friendly win over Russia on Saturday.

Batistuta said he was frustrated to have Messi break his mark, but he paid tribute to the Barcelona superstar.