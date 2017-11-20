FC Barcelona scouts were at Stade Le Canonnier to observe Nigerian star, Henry Onyekuru, who scored his seventh league goal of the season in Anderlecht’s away win at Royal Excel Mouscron.Onyekuru scored Anderlecht’s winner after Govea had brought the home side back on level terms following Bruno’s opener for the guest.According to Het Laatste Nieuws, a Belgian news outlet, Barcelona, Fiorentina, Ajax, and PSV all had their scouts in attendance at the game.Premier League giants Manchester United, Southampton and Stoke City are likewise believed to have sent their scout to monitor the stars on parade as the Everton loanee stole the show in the last ten minutes of the game.Meanwhile, Anderlecht’s triumph means Onyekuru’s side, who have now played one game more than the league pioneers, Club Brugge, sits third in the 16-team table with 28 points after 15 games.