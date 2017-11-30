Newly-wed singer, Banky W, took to his IG page to congratulate his fellow singer, Davido on his win as ‘Best African act’ at the Mobo Awards.

In the same post, he took out time to address the issue of rivalry between Davido and Wizkid, stating that there isn’t any need for such childish behavior as there is enough room in the sky for all of our stars to fly.





He also begged Nigerians to stop colliding Wizkid and Davido as the only thing better than one Superstar is Two.





He wrote;

While we are at it, Bigups to another young legend @davidoofficialon his wins.. this talented lad came into the game, never stopped working and never stopped winning. And I’m so proud of him as well.



What’s better than one Superstar? Two.



Wiz and David are both extremely important to the Naija/African music movement and culture, and I personally HATE it when ppl try to make it seem like you have to choose one or the other. There’s enough room in the sky for all of our stars to fly, so instead of us encouraging a childish, petty narrative that never ends well (remember Pac/Biggie?), we shld encourage all of our acts to be all they can be. I don’t wanna choose. Why should I have to?





I want Wiz AND David AND Olamide AND Kiss Daniel AND Tiwa AND Yemi and eeeeevery last one of us who have somehow managed to break through, to remain successful and relevant. I pray the same for all our upcoming talents who are about to make it.



After all, no one wins when the family feuds. I’m clear why I’m here.. how about you? #jayzvoice



