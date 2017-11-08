Akwa Ibom State Police Command has arrested three suspects from Rivers State, who specialise in robbing bank customers.Parading the suspects yesterday in Uyo, Police Commissioner Zubairu Muazu said the suspects, Hyacent Loveday Bright, Menford Austine John and John Usam Chibueze were nabbed in Eket, following a tip-off.He said the leader, Hyacent, is a Rivers State indigene living in Eket.Zubairu said the suspects were arrested on November 3 when they trailed Mr. Nkerewem Bassey Akpan and robbed him of N1 million he withdrew from a bank in Eket.Items recovered from the suspects include Toyota Avalon, N521,300, a techno phone and ATM cards.Hyacent, 31, a father of three from Onelga Local Government of Rivers State, confessed to the crime.He said they posed as customers to know who would withdraw big money.Hyacent said he used to be a pipeline vandal.The police boss said 104 were nabbed for cultism, kidnapping, robbery, child trafficking and others.He said most of them had been arraigned and others were being investigated.Recovered from the suspects are two AK 47 rifles, assault rifle, two pump action guns, one berretta pistol, eight locally-made pistols and single barrel gun.Others are five cars and N2,8700,000.Zubairu said the command’s decision to temporarily relocate the operational base of the Special Anti-Kidnapping and Anti-Cultism units to Ukanafun, Etim Ekpo and Onna local governments was positive, as 15 kidnap suspects and 20 cultists were arrested and arraigned.