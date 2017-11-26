A Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Pastor was killed at the hours of Sunday by suspected members of the Badoo ritual gang.His wife and 10-month-old baby were said to have been found unconscious and rushed to Ikorodu General Hospital by policemen from Igbogbo Division.The attack occurred few hours after acting Police Commissioner Imohimi Edgal met with all stakeholders at the palace of the Ikorodu monarch, Oba Abdulrasheed Shotobi on the menace of ritual killings.It was gathered that the assailants smashed the head of the pastor identified as Victor Kanayo with two big stones, which were said to have been found beside him.The Nation gathered that the murderers cut the iron bars on the window of the bungalow the family lived in before entering the house.This is coming on the heels of several efforts by the police to contain the resurgence of the badoo killings which died down after massive raids of several shrines in Agbowa and Imota axis suspected to be the base of the cultists.According to sources, the pastor and his family were the only ones living in the building because the landlord moved out some months ago as a result of increased insecurity.The source said: “The pastor was an easy going person. His wife and child are unconscious as I speak to you. They were rushed the general hospital. The police took them them.