The deadly cult group operating at the Ikorodu area of Lagos State, Badoo, has struck again, killing a mother and her two children.

Police in Lagos State said on Tuesday that it had arrested two suspects in connection with the killing that was carried out in a church’s premises.





Addressing reporters, the Commissioner of Police in Lagos, Imohimi Edgal, confirmed the arrest, saying that the incident happened at Temu village in Ikosi Ejirin Local Council Development Area of the state.





While the police boss said that two persons were killed in the attack, residents told newsmen that a mother and her two children were killed in the incident.





Edgal said, “It is a clear case of murder. The landlady has been arrested and an Okada rider has been arrested.





“One of the victims watched television throughout the night with one of the suspects in our custody.





“It has nothing to do with ritual killing as speculated.”





The CP said that investigation had commenced into the killings.





Residents of the community said a woman and her two children were killed by suspected “Badoo” cultists at about 2 am on Monday.





They explained further that the criminals scaled the fence and killed the woman identified as Iyabo; her 4-year-old son David and her daughter, Rachael, 8, with stones while sleeping, a trademark of the badoo group.





It was further learnt that policemen from Agbowa Police Division had evacuated the corpses to the mortuary.