Adesua Etomi who is a Nollywood actress just got wedded to singer, Banky W in a South African church.
Recall that the couple’s traditional wedding shut down Lagos and broke the Internet last weekend. Now the couple has taken the #BAAD2017 festivities down South to Cape Town, South Africa for the fourth and final leg of their wedding – the white wedding.


The couple jetted out with their close friends on Thursday to prepare for what many has termed a ‘national wedding’. The duo has been trending both on the mainstream and social media with the hashtag #BAAD2017.


Now the couple has finally tied the knot in a lavish in a South African church. The wedding was attended by few friends and close family members. Here are pictures from #BAAD2017


More photos to come...

