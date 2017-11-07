Chief Godspower Gbenekama, the traditional Prime Minister of Gbaramatu Kingdom in Warri South West local government area has warned the Nigerian government not to take the threat by the Niger Delta Avengers (NDA) to renew hostilities in the region lightly.

He gave the warning in a chat with newsmen in Warri, ‎Delta State.





Gbenekama said it was unfortunate that government could not use the ceasefire period to implement agreement reached with leaders and stakeholders of the region.





His words: “The federal government should sit up. From November 1st to November 4th, it is one year and two days when PANDEF after securing the 90 days cease fire, presented 16 points agenda for cease fire.





“As at today, nothing has been touched in the 16 points agenda. Why would they not be angry? But they should sheath their sword and give government some chance.





“Perhaps this threat will wake the federal government from her slumber. All of us know that NDA are not laptop freedom fighters, they are really true Niger Delta agitators. So their threat should be taken serious; they are spread all over the region.





“This is November, the Maritime University that the Nigerian Government promised to take off in September is yet to take off. The N2billion that the vice president said that has been set aside has not come. I called the Vice Chancellor, she told me nothing has hit the account.





“The federal government must address the issues presented by PANDEF. The only way to overcome all these is true federalism. You can see how it was treated with kid gloves in the National Assembly, it was dead on arrival. It means that nobody is thinking about the development of the Niger Delta.





“When the president was talking about those who will benefit more from him where those that voted for him more, we were not serious with it until he went international by directing World Bank to focus on the North, it is really a shame.





“But we still have to plead for NDA to sheath their swords. We cannot pluck our eyes out just because we don’t want to see someone or because the Federal Government is behaving abnormally.”