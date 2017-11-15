 Australia qualifies for Russia 2018 World Cup | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
Captain Mile Jedinak scored two penalties and forced an own goal as Australia swept into next year’s World Cup in Russia with a 3-1 aggregate playoff victory over Honduras in Sydney on Wednesday.


The Aston Villa midfielder’s free kick went in off Henry Figueroa on 54 minutes, and he then buried two penalties in the space of 13 minutes before Honduras scrambled a late consolation.

