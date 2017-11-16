Chairperson of the AU Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, on Wednesday reacted the removal of Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe.

Mahamat appealed to Zimbabweans to address the current situation in the country in accordance with the country’s constitution.





He also urged them to use the relevant instruments of the African Union, including the African Charter on Democracy, Elections and Governance in arriving at an amicable resolution of the crisis.





In a statement in Addis Ababa, Mahmat said he was following closely the developments in the country.





He stressed that it is crucial that the crisis is resolved “in a manner that promotes democracy and human rights, as well as the socio-economic development of Zimbabwe”.





“The Chairperson of the Commission expresses the commitment of the African Union to working closely with the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and the leaders of the region, and to support their efforts.”





Mugabe has been ruling the country since its independence in 1980.