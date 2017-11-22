The African Union (AU) has welcomed Robert Mugabe’s decision to step down as president of Zimbabwe.

AU commission chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat, in a statement said he, “welcomes the decision by President Robert Mugabe to step down from his position as Head of State following a lifetime of service to the Zimbabwean nation.”





“President Mugabe will be remembered as a fearless pan-Africanist liberation fighter, and the father of the independent Zimbabwean nation.





“The African Union recognises that the Zimbabwean people have expressed their will that there should be a peaceful transfer of power in a manner that secures the democratic future of their country.





“President Mugabe’s decision to resign paves the way for a transition process, owned and led by the sovereign people of Zimbabwe”.





Similarly, China said on Wednesday that it respects Robert Mugabe’s decision.





Chinese foreign ministry’s spokesman, Lu Kang, made the remark during a news conference.





The official assured that China’s policy toward Zimbabwe would not change.





He noted that his country was happy to see Zimbabwe peacefully and appropriately resolving the issue via talks, and that its policy towards the country would not change.





“China respects Mr Mugabe’s decision to resign. He remains a good friend of the Chinese people,” Lu said, adding that the former leader had made “historic contribution to Zimbabwe’s independence and liberation”.





Also, the European Union said it is ready to assist Zimbabwe in its transition to democratic elections and inclusive dialogue.





The EU foreign affairs chief, Federica Mogherini, stated this in a statement.





“An orderly and irreversible transition towards genuinely democratic elections is our shared objective.





“It is important now that an inclusive dialogue is established that respects the aspirations of the people of Zimbabwe for a more prosperous and democratic future, and which encourages the acceleration of key reforms.





“The EU stands ready to accompany this process in cooperation with the African Union and SADC, and to assist the Zimbabwean people with all instruments at its disposal in order to meet that objective,” Mogherini assured.