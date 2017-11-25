The Senator representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District, Shehu Sani, has warned that what destroyed the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in 2015 could also tear the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC apart.

The Senator also pointed out that the APC governors, who recently endorsed President Muhammadu Buhari for reelection acted on their selfish interest.





Sani spoke in Osogbo, Osun State capital, on Friday at the second annual lecture of Rave FM.





The senator said the governors were not sincere but were looking for a cover after they might have left office.





He said, “The ruling party should know that what destroyed the PDP was a force from inside and not from outside . It was like a case of Yugoslavia in the old Soviet Union. Lack of internal democracy and imposition destroyed the PDP.





“The umbrella of the PDP was torn by the internal injustice. The ruling party should be careful.





“Many people who helped in bringing this administration on board are not being carried along. Now, Atiku has left the APC for the PDP. Those that contributed to this government before getting to power were not accorded courtesy.”





Sani added, “It is left for Buhari to decide who loves him and who loves the throne.





“For Buhari to be rescued from the claws of the cabal, he needs the concerted efforts of all Nigerians, regardless of their religion, tribe and political parties.”