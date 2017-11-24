Erstwhile Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has been commended for ditching the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), a party he helped midwifed in 2013.Addressing newsmen yesterday in Abuja, a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) group, under the aegis of ‘Why It Must Be PDP in 2019′ (WIMBPDP2019)’, disclosed that more than four million red cards are available to drive the APC away in 2019.National Coordinator of the group, Chinedu Eya said that Atiku was not satisfied, like other Nigerians, hence the decision to resigned his membership of the party.He described WIMBPDP as a grass root campaign mobilization for the PDP in 2019, even as he appealed to Nigerians at home and in the Diaspora to come together to oust the ruling party.According to him, “more than 4 million red cards will be distributed to Nigerians and to have it close by if you come across any APC member.”Eya further appealed to Nigerians to get their PVCs to make their red cards valid, adding that with their PVCs, PDP will come back and provide better governance.He said: “The former Vice President of Nigeria, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, did not resign but give the APC a red card because he is not satisfied and felt the party is not running a worthy government.“PDP is the home of Atiku and he will be warmly welcomed back to the party.”The convener l and Abuja coordinator of the group, Austus Chinese said that “our major role in WIMBPDP is to advocate for good governance and fight for the return of PDP back to power in 2019.”