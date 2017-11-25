An APC chieftain, Alhaji Kehinde Olaosebikan, has said that former Vice President Atiku Abubakar’s resignation would not have any significant effect on the party’s fortunes in the 2019 Presidential Election.Olaosebikan said in a statement that for a politician of Atiku’s status to leave a party almost alone showed that the former vice president had declined in popularity and followership.The APC chieftain noted that many had expected a torrent of resignations across the country following his exit “but surprisingly, the political space remains silent almost 48 hours after the much hyped resignation.”According to the Oyo State based politician, the APC will perform better nationwide in the 2019 elections in spite of the defectionHe said that Atiku should have exhibited more fortitude and greater mellowness in his dealings with the ruling party rather than abandoning it after all his efforts and contributions to the 2015 elections.“Going through the resignation letter, I found out that the Turaki did not exercise enough fortitude. He allowed politics and ambition to take control of him.“He should have stayed with his avowed position in 2013 that the All Progressives Congress was his last bus stop politically, and leave the rest in the hands of God,” Olaosebikan said.Olaosebikan said the issue of no automatic ticket to President Muhammadu Buhari for a second term was in the best interest of the president, APC and the country as a whole.“The declaration of no automatic ticket was merely portraying the president as a genuine democrat who believes in due process.“It is in line with strengthening our democracy and our political institutions which we need to do with all seriousness,” he said.The APC chieftain expressed optimism that President Buhahi would win the 2019 Presidential Election convincingly if he decides to contest.“Muhammadu Buhari is not loved for money or any material thing; he is passionately loved for his strong character and piousness,” Olaosebikan said. (NAN)