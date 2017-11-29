A former Nigerian envoy to Canada, Dare Bejide, has said the defection of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar to the Peoples Democratic Party was a signal that President Muhammadu Buhari has disappointed Nigerians.Bejide, a PDP governorship aspirant in Ekiti State said losing a politician of Atiku’s clout was dangerous for the All Progressives Congress as it would help the PDP to regain power at the centre in 2019.He, however, predicted doom for the party if the Southwest is prevented from becoming the National Chairman of the party.A former Ogun State Governor, Gbenga Daniel, a former PDP Deputy National Chairman, Chief Bode George, a former Minister of Education, Prof Tunde Adeniran, and a former PDP Governorship aspirant in Lagos State, Mr. Jimi Agbaje, are the aspirants jostling for the party’s plum seat.Bejide spoke on Wednesday during a meeting with some party members in Ikere Ekiti local government ahead of the 2018 governorship election.“For a politician of Atiku’s standing to have defected shows President Buhari’s poor performances in government. It confirms the APC is not the best for Nigeria and his coming is a good development for our party,” he said..Bejide said the outcome of the December 10 National Convention of the PDP will determine how 2019 will look like for the party .“It is only logical to make someone from the Southwest the National Chairman. Since the formation of the PDP in 1998, nobody from that zone has been elected into that position and this is the right time and opportunity to correct that neglect.“Vice President Prof Yemi Osibajo is from the Southwest, the APC national leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is from the zone and the party controls five states out of six, so it will be suicidal for the PDP to neglect the region in its political calculations.“Let me say this clearly, if the party takes the position to the South South, it means they are saying they don’t need the votes of that region and the implications will be dire for the PDP,” he warned.