Former Vice-President, Atiku Abubakar has reacted to Zimbabwe military take over of Mugabe’s government o Tuesday

Atiku said the coup was not the solution for problems facing republic of Zimbabwe.





He urged the Zimbabwe military to keep the constitution and ensure that peace was restored in the country.





Zimbabwe’s military booted out 93-year-old leader out of the office on Wednesday





In his tweets, former Vice President wrote” I’m following the events unfolding in Zimbabwe keenly.





“I do not think a coup is a solution to the present problems and urge the military to keep the constitution sacrosanct and ensure normalcy is quickly restored to the country.”