President Muhammadu Buhari’s aide, Lauretta Onochie, has attacked former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar for dumping the All Progressives Congress, APC, saying the ex-VP should better be a movie director than wasting his time in what she described as “testosterone-pumping” Nigerian politics.Onochie who made the attack also that Atiku is not a team player but rather ends up always playing ‘away’politics after failing to have total control at ‘home’ politics.Alhaji Abubakar had on Friday, 24th November, 2017, officially announced his resignation from APC, saying he dumped the party because it instituted a draconian regime that has continued to clamp down on democracy in the country.Atiku also accused APC of marginalising him and others, as well as neglecting the youths.Onochie also said Atiku is “just like footballers on loan, who can decide to stay or return home, Atiku always returns home.”She also said the former VP is so self-absorbing that he cannot “be of any support for the Nigerian youths” he claims to have concern over.According to her, “He has a history of always being pushed to the background. This same reason for leaving home, PDP to his temporary home APC, is the same reason he is now giving for returning home.“This history has its background in wanting to control everything. This shows he’s not a Team Player. Wherever he’s playing, Home (PDP) or Away (ACN, APC), he wants to CONTROL everything. He cannot stand the idea of attention shifting for a second to other people. He should consider being a Director in the movies, not politics and definitely not the Nigerian political space, fully occupied by testosterone-pumping, ego-flaunting people“It’s his way or the highway! How can such self-absorbing man be of any support for the Nigerian youth. You listen to him and all you hear is “#MeMineAndI”. Let him step back and project a Nigerian youth and he will be taken seriously by the Nigerian youth.“No matter where we go, our hearts are always at home. It’s not different for Alh. Atiku AbubakarHome for him is PDP. Wherever he goes, just like footballers on loan, who can decide to stay or return home, Atiku always returns home. Just as with the past, this time also, he has returned to his vomit.“I just hope he goes with all the confusions and divisions he orchestrated within the APC in a bid to take CONTROL of the party. Thankfully, he failed. Woefully! God bless Nigeria,” she concluded.