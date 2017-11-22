Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has harped on the need to lay greater emphasis on intelligence gathering as a means of forestalling suicide attacks in the country.

He was reacting to Tuesday’s suicide attack on a mosque in Mubi, Adamawa state.





Atiku had in a swift reaction, expressed sadness and described the attack as a heart-rending crime against human liberty.





However, in a press statement by his media team, Atiku was quoted as saying: ”It is noteworthy that homes are the take-off points in the fight to flush out terrorism from a community as parents must get full information about the activities of their wards and children.





“Terrorists are representatives of dark and evil forces. Parents and guardians must ensure that their children and wards do not get enlisted by these criminal agents of darkness.





“Terrorists seek to instill fears, but through our collective courage and determination we shall triumph. We must ensure that liberty trumps fears and domination.









“By being vigilant and through a collaborative team spirit between the civic public and the security apparatus we must fight for liberty. We are all soldiers of liberty.”





The Waziri Adamawa further urged relevant government authorities to provide succor to the bereaved families and give adequate healthcare provision to the wounded victims of the attack.