Former vice president has reacted to the resignation of Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe.

Atiku spoke on the development Tuesday night via his Twitter account.





“As the sun sets in Zimbabwe and a new day beckons, I urge the people of Zimbabwe to embrace peace, and work towards returning the country to constitutional democracy”, he tweeted.





Mugabe’s resignation ends a 37-year rule defined by brutality and economic collapse.





“I Robert Gabriel Mugabe in terms of section 96 of the constitution of Zimbabwe hereby formally tender my resignation with immediate effect,” Speaker Mudenda quoted him as he read the resignation letter to parliament.





Former Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa, had warned the former leader to leave power be humiliated.





Meanwhile, Jubilation has trailed the official resignation of Mugabe.