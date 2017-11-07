Atiku Abubakar, former Nigerian Vice President, on Tuesday condemned the latest bomb attack in Madagali and Gulak areas of Adamawa state.

The former Vice President and Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, who took to his Twitter handle described the attack as “cowardly.”





“The attack on innocent people by Boko Haram Terrorists deserves continued condemnation and action. The latest attack on Adamawa is cowardly!,” he wrote.





Residents of Madagali and Gulak in Adamawa State had fled their town following attack by members of the Islamic sect, Boko Haram on Monday night.





Audu Bakoji, a local vigilante in the area said the attack commenced at about 7: 30pm as the insurgents stormed the village and opened fire on residents.





He said they have seen corpses of six people as they fled the town of Madagali last night, as the insurgents’ fierce attack could not give them the space to count deaths and damages done.





According to him, there was no security to defend the people as the few that were left in the towns also took to their heels to avoid being killed.