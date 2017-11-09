Atiku Abubakar, former Vice President and a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has reacted to claims that he was promoting division in the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.





He insisted that that he had no hands in PDP problems in his home state, Adamawa.





The Waziri Adamawa spoke through his media aide, Paul Ibe.





“It is ludicrous to accuse a man who is not a member of a party of having hijacked the party structure.





“Whoever is making this allegation has to look elsewhere for their failings,” Ibe told Punch.





The reaction followed the call by Atiku’s former special assistant and a PDP chieftain, Umar Ardo, for the cancellation of results of last Saturday ward congresses in Adamawa.

Ardo accused Abubakar of having hijacked the party in the state.





Ardo spoke with journalists on Tuesday after submitting a petition to the Adamawa State PDP Congress Appeal Panel at the party’s national headquarters in Abuja.





He said: “No election took place in Toungo, Ganye Mayo Belwa, Demsa, Numan, Shelleng, Yola North, Yola South, Mubi South, Michika and Madagali local government areas.”





Arso added that Abubakar’s return to the PDP will have “three disadvantages”.





“We learnt that Atiku is coming back to the party with an ambition; an ambition to contest for the presidency.





“Now that will be a source of conflict because there are others in the party who are also interested and they are nursing this ambition.





“There will be conflict among party members.





“Secondly, the deep pocket that Atiku has will not only serve that ambition, it will also deepen the conflict.





“The third disadvantage is that those foot soldiers will also serve the ambition and in the process deepen the conflict.”