Following the resignation of former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, from the All Progressives Congress, APC, there indications that Minister of Women Affairs, Aisha Alhassan, may do same in the coming weeks.

An aide to a top member of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) revealed on Friday that the former ruling party is excited by Atiku’s decision.





He noted that though the ex-VP did not state which party he intends to join, the party would welcome him with open arms.





The source said, “With Atiku’s announcement that he is now out of ‘their change’, the calculation towards 2019 just assumed a new level.





“While we don’t know his mind yet as regards the party he intends to join, PDP is his home and we roll out the drums if he decides to return.





“I am also delighted about this development and can tell you that people like Mama Taraba, and some other strong politicians in the current government and APC will soon leave the party. Thank me for the information later.”





Recall that Alhassan, popularly known as Mama Taraba, a few weeks ago at a gathering, declared that “Atiku is my godfather even before I joined politics.”





“And again, Baba Buhari did not tell us that he is going to run in 2019.





“Let me tell you today that if Baba said he is going to contest in 2019, I swear to Allah, I will go before him and kneel and tell him that ‘Baba I am grateful for the opportunity you gave me to serve your government as a minister’.





‘But Baba just like you know, I will support only Atiku because he is my godfather. If Atiku said he is going to contest’.





“If because of what I said, I am sacked, it will not bother me because I believe in Allah, that my time has elapsed that is why.





“Baba is not a mad man like those calling for my sack. They have been sending it and spreading that if Baba sees this, I will be sacked.”