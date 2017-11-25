Nigerian leading lawyer, Festus Keyamo, SAN, has revealed real reason former chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar left the ruling party.

Keyamo who took a swipe at Atiku, wondered why the former Vice President could not be bold enough to tell Nigerians why he left APC.





Former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, yesterday resigned from the party with different reasons.





But Keyamo believes Nigerians already know that the ex-VP left because he had little chance of securing a ticket in the ruling APC with President Muhammadu Buhari likely to seek reelection in 2019.





The senior lawyer wrote on his twitter handle, @fkeyamo, “The starting point of Atiku’s Presidential bid would have been to simply admit he left APC in search of another party’s ticket.





“Nigerians know that already.





“It would have been more honourable than given some zigzag reasons to justify his zigzag movements across political parties.”