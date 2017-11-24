Femi Fani-Kayode, former Minister of Aviation, on Friday reacted to report of ex-Vice President, Atiku Abubakar dumping the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

The two-time Minister commended the Waziri of Adamawa, saying it took courage to take such bold step.





Fani-Kayode, a Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, also welcomed to former Vice President back to the fold of the PDP.





In a tweet via his handle, Fani-Kayode wrote: “Congrats to @atiku for dumping the plague called APC and coming back home to the PDP family.





“It took courage to take that bold step and I commend him for it.”





Abubakar had earlier in a statement resigned from the ruling APC.





His resignation was contained in a statement he personally signed on Friday.





Meanwhile, there are reports that Atiku would be returning to PDP on Saturday, November 25th. According to sources in his camp, his resignation is to position him well for the PDP convention which comes up on December 9th.





The former VP would first collect his membership card in his Jada 1 polling ward in Adamawa. Thousands of his supporters from the 21 local areas in the state have been mobilized to join him on Saturday.





‎”Twenty buses have been allocated to each local government area for the event; the buses will convey supporters to Yola,” one of his media aides told DailyTrust