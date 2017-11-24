Reno Omokri, Presidential aide in the last administration, has reacted to the resignation of former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar from the ruling All Progressives Congress.

Omokri, further stated that President Muhammadu Buhari is jittery over his impending defeat in 2019, that was why he set up committee to increase minimum wage on the same day Atiku was dumping him (Buhari) and the APC.









Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar had on Friday resigned from the All Progressives Congress, a party he joined hand to build ahead of the 2015 general elections.





According to him, it is not the drop in the price of crude oil that destroyed the Nigerian economy but the government under President Buhari.





Omokri wrote on twitter, “On the same day that @Atiku resigned from the APC, President Buhari sets up a committee to increase the minimum wage.





“Coincidence or signs that the President is jittery over his impending 2019 defeat and wants to bribe Nigerians with a salary increase?









“It‘s not the drop in the price of crude oil that destroyed our economy, it’s the drop in the quality of government under Buhari.





“Dependence on crude oil is NOT our problem. Dependence on Buhari’s crude government IS the problem. In 2019 we must change the change!”