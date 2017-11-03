The race for the 2019 presidency is on and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has thrown his hat into the ring for the soul of the nation.

In a video message released by his associates in Abuja, Atiku described himself as a poor boy from Jada in Adamawa State and a true believer in democracy and the rule of law.





He said he was ready to lead the country to economic prosperity.





It is not clear under which party he is seeking to fulfill his ambition but Atiku is still a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).





Many APC chieftains have already endorsed President Muhammadu Buhari for a second term and it will be a herculean task for Atiku to defeat him in any contest to choose the party’s candidate.





In the short video message, Atiku stated: “I am Atiku Abubakar, the poor boy from Jada, Adamawa state. I am a true democrat, a believer in the rule of law and a fighter for justice and equity.





“I believe in this country. If we work together under a focused and visionary leadership, we will make this country a stable and prosperous nation.





“I have the vision, the courage, the experience to lead this country. It is time to give back. I am ready to serve.





“Atiku…Nation on a rescue mission, Proudly Atikunation, we walk together; Nigeria of our dream, think Atiku; Atikunation 2019, if not Atiku then who?”