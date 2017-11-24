At Least 54 Killed In Egypt Mosque Attack 3:18 PM kalejaye abayomi 0 Latest News in Nigeria A+ A- Print Email Armed assailants killed at least 54 people in an attack on a mosque in Egypt’s Sinai on Friday, state television reported. At least 75 more people were wounded in the attack that targeted worshippers during weekly Friday prayers, the report said. Share to:
