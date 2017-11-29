The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) has suspended its nationwide strike

Usman Duste, national president of ASUP, announced this on Wednesday during the union’s 14th national delegates conference holding in Bauchi state.





ASUP embarked on the industrial action on November 13 over the failure of the federal government to implement its agreements with the union reached since 2016.





Dutse said the union was prompted to suspend the strike after the series of meetings it held with the federal government.





“The union considered the suspension to give an opportunity for implementation of the content of Memorandum of Settlement and Action, and shall be reviewed according to the timelines outlined in the MoS,” Duste said.