Nigeria’s Super Falcons striker and Dalian Quanjian F.C. forward, Asisat Oshoala has been crowned Chinese Women’s Super League ‘Best Striker of the season’ for 2017.The award follows her club’s win of the Chinese Women’s Super Cup on Tuesday after she scored twice and provided two assists to help Dalian Quanjian win the title.Oshoala celebrated her award on her IG page, while also appreciating the support of her family and friends.