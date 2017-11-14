Paulo Dybala, Dario Benedetto and a whole set of new players are set to start for Argentina against Nigeria in tonight’s international friendly in Russia.Jorge Sampaoli is expected to make eleven changes from the 1-0 victory against Russia for the game against Nigeria. With Lionel Messi out of the second friendly match as he already left the team to go back to Barcelona, the likes of Dybala and Dario now have their chance to stake a real claim to the starting team of the two-time World Cup winners..In Sunday’s training session, the coach went with eleven changes. However, the line-up used in training is not necessarily the same which will start the match against the Nigerians. Coach Sampaoli is expected to go with the undermentioned line-up, if the calculation of Ole is to be taken seriously. According to Ole, the second line-up, comprising Marchesin; Mascherano, Pezzella, Otamendi, Pavon, Banega, Kranevitter, Loicelso, DI Maria or Perotti, Dybala and Benedecto is the one expected to start.The only question remains on the left between Angel Di Maria and Diego Peroti. If that were to be the team which start against Nigeria, it would mean that goalkeeper Agustin Marchesin would get only his second cap for his country (the first coming in a 7-0 victory in October 2014 against Hong Kong).The same three which started against Russia would start this one, Cristian Pavon (who had the assist on Sergio Aguero’s goal) would get his first ever start.Ever Banega would come in for Enzo Perez while Matias Kranevitter and Giovani Loncelso would get back to back starts. Up front, it’s Paulo Dybala and Dario Benedecto.