Osun State governor, Mr Rauf Aregbesola, on Monday, underscored the critical need for all taxable adults in the state to fulfill their civic responsibilities, through prompt payment of taxes, saying that such development was capable of enhancing the economy and collective prosperity of the state.In a statement broadcast to commemorate the seventh anniversary of his administration, he stressed “every taxable adult in Osun State must view it as a patriotic duty to support the government with tax payment as and when due.Aregbesola stressed “at our level of development, all it takes for our state to be solvent and prosperous is for, at least, one million, out of the over four million population in Osun State, to pay a tax of N250 daily for 20 days in a month.“That will bring N5 billion, which is enough to pay salaries of workers, run the government and develop our state in every area”, he said.While lauding the people of the state for their support, he assured them that they will not be exposed and left helpless and vulnerable to political wolves that are on the prowl, adding that for his administration to be leaving behind a good and enviable legacy in education, physical infrastructure and all aspects of human development, it behoves on his administration to strive in giving the people a worthy successor.“I will be committed the more to serving you, to accelerate the pace of development and increase our efforts at ushering in prosperity to the government and people. We will leave a good legacy in education, physical infrastructure and all aspects of human development.”