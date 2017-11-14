The Appeal Court in Abuja, has reserved its judgment on the appeal filed by the Federal Government challenging the acquittal of Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, by the Code of Conduct Tribunal, CCT.

The court reserved the judgement after parties involved in the matter adopted their briefs on Tuesday.









A three-man panel led by Justice Tinuade Akomolafe-Wilson held that the date for delivery of the judgment will be communicated to the parties on a later date.





The Federal Government had on June 22, 2017 filed an appeal against the June 14, 2017 judgment of the CCT acquitting Saraki.





Saraki, who was facing trial on an 18 count charges of false asset declaration and other related offences levelled against him, was however, acquitted.