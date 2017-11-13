The Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike has said he will resist any attempt to cripple the judiciary in the state.

He said this while opposing the raising of a Special Panel of the Appeal Court on local government councils in Rivers State by the President of the Court of Appeal.





The Governor alleged that it was an attempt to manipulate the judicial process in favour of the All Progressives Congress, APC.





Speaking to journalists in Port Harcourt, the state capital yesterday, the governor said he would raise petitions to all necessary quarters because the alleged moves by the President of the Court of Appeal, with the Special Panel of the Appeal Court recently constituted to attend to a matter before the Supreme court, is a gross violation of judicial process in the country.





He said, “The President, Court of Appeal is being used to cause crisis in Rivers State.





“When you see that something is going bad, you let your people know. That is what I am doing.





“Despite the fact that the appeal on the Local Government matter has been scheduled for February 2018 at the Supreme Court and the Court of Appeal at the last sitting resolved to respect that position, the President of the Court of Appeal has set up a Special Panel for the matter.”