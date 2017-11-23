All is apparently not well in PDP, Anambra state chapter. In this video making the rounds on social media, a chieftain of PDP in Anambra state, Chris Ubah, asked the former governor of the state, Peter Obi, to go on the pages of five different newspapers to apologise to members of the party for imposing the PDP governorship candidate in last Saturday's governorship election, Obaze Oseloka, on them.

According to him, Obi failed to carry along the party stakeholders in last Saturday's election, causing the party to fail even in his own ward.





The politician said if Obi fails to apologize within one week, he would expose him.





Ubah says he sits in his guest house to produce governors, Senators and House of Representative members from the state. According to him, his guest house is his government house. He alleged that Peter Obi's amateur leadership qualities led to PDP losing the South East during the 2015 presidential election. Watch the video below...



