The National Coordinator APGA Media Warriors Forum, Evang Chinedu Obigwe, on Monday commended the peaceful conduct of Anambra election by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, noting that only the enemies of democracy would fault the just concluded election.“It’s only the enemies of democracy that will fault the November 18th election because the transparency of the election was glaring and cannot be in doubt”, he said.While reacting to Oseloka Obaze’s alleged allegations of electoral irregularities and over voting, Obigwe in a press release issued to pressmen on Monday advised Obaze to adopt the spirit of sportsmanship and congratulate Obiano for winning convincingly in the election.Obigwe who described Obaze as a sour loser equally referred to him as one who suffers from election defeat fever.“Oseloka Obaze, PDP governorship candidate for the November 18th election, is a sour looser that is suffering from election defeat fever”, part of his release read.Read parts of his release below:“Obaze should congratulate Obiano for winning the election just like other contenders.“Governor Obiano won the election convincingly, though I am not surprised that Oseloka Obaze has refused to accept defeat and congratulate Governor Obiano for his victory at the poll.“The PDP candidate was on a vendetta mission because of Governor Obiano’s refusal to pay Mr. Peter Obi, his godfather the 7.5 billion he demanded from the Governor.“It’s only the enemies of democracy that will fault the November 18th election because the transparency of the election was glaring and cannot be in doubt.“I commended Tony Nwoye and Osita Chidoka for conceding defeat to Governor Obiano.“Their wise decision is a good one because a good sportsman needs not to be reminded that in every contest there must be winner and loser”, his releases read.