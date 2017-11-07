The Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, has spoken on the chances of the All Progressives Congress (APC) against the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 general election.

Mohammed ​told newsmen in Lagos that the APC will retain power because the people were not ready to go back to “hell”.





​His words: “​As to whether we are afraid of whether we are afraid of the PDP staging a comeback, I can confidently tell you that we are not even contemplating it.





​”​It will be a tragedy for Nigeria to fall back into the hands of PDP. They dropped us in hell and we are taking people out of hell.​”​





​On threats by the Niger Delta Avengers to return to the creeks to destroy oil installations, he said government was worried as the situation would bring the country back to its knees.





“And that is why we are appealing to them. We have not breached any agreement with them and we will rather appeal to them to understand that there is more to gain by all sides in engaging than in going back to the trenches.





“Even power has improved in the Niger Delta. Infrastructure has improved. Contractors can now go and work there. We are talking of University of Maritime Technology in the Niger Delta, Second Niger bridge and East- West road.





“I think what they are fighting for will be achieved much more if there is peace and we will continue our engagements with them because it will not be in the interest of anybody to have crisis.”