The All Progressives Congress (APC) has kick-started activities leading to the next national convention of the party.

The party will in a couple of weeks release fresh timetable for both state congresses and other programmes earlier postponed.





The new schedule of activities is being drawn to align with the 2019 election timetable issued by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).





APC National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, confirmed the development to newsmen in Abuja.





“Like I said after the NEC meeting, we were unable to hold the convention at the scheduled time and you are all aware that we earlier scheduled to hold, our mini convention in July, but we were not able to do that for one reason or the other.





“That means that all the programmes that the party has would have to dovetail into one another. We have the party’s state congresses coming up, we have the mini convention and the elective convention coming up that must happen by the first half of next year.





“So it is important we synchronise all the activities and that is why a committee has been set up by the NEC to sit together and harmonise all the various activities of the party starting with the mini convention and the various congresses across the states and local government areas which will now culminate with the national convention.





“The outcome of the committee’s assignment will be that we will now have a timetable that will synchronise win the INEC’s calendar showing the activities of the party beginning with state congresses and terminating with the national convention early next year.”





However, the tenure of the present National Working Committee (NWC) led by John Odigie Oyegun is expected to end June 13 next year.



